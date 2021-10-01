Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Duke Energy proposes $55 million in rate increases on Ohio customers

The monthly electric bill a “typical customer” would increase around $4.50/month.
Duke Energy is proposing rate increases as a result of its ongoing grid investments in Ohio,...
Duke Energy is proposing rate increases as a result of its ongoing grid investments in Ohio, according to a company statement.(KFDA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio customers could see their electric bills go up by nearly 4 percent if the state’s Public Utilities Commission approves Duke Energy’s recommended rate increase.

The company, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, submitted a filing to the PUC on Friday requesting the increase.

A company statement explains the request is a result of “ongoing investments” to improve energy infrastructure and “enhance value” to its 735,000 Ohio customers, most of which are located in the southwest region of the state.

Those investments include the buildout of a “smart” grid that automatically isolates issues and reroutes power to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages.

More can be found about the grid improvements, including dynamic “time-of-use” rate pricing, here.

>> Work begins on Duke Energy’s controversial Hamilton County gas pipeline

The proposed rate hike would total $55 million across all Ohio customers.

The monthly electric bill for what the company defines as a “typical customer” would increase 3.86 percent or around $4.50/month.

Seemingly as a tradeoff, the company is offering a fee-free payment option that would cut out the third-party payment processer it currently uses.

Currently, customers pay $1.50 in fees when paying utility bills with credit cards, debit cards or electronic checks.

The company says the average customer energy bill would remain below the national average even with the rate increase.

The PUC will initiate a detailed review of the proposed increase with a ruling expected by summer 2022.

Information for those who wish to comment on the proposal can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Clifton that hospitalized one person early...
Three people arrested in connection with homicide in Clifton
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say
Cincinnati police and a SWAT team are on scene with a barricaded person in an apartment off...
SWAT situation ends with 1 in custody
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

Latest News

Jason Metcalfe
Murder warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Brown County shooting
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes
James T. Aglamesis was one of the longest-serving owners of Aglamesis Bros Ice Creams and...
Oakley businessman memorialized with street name
The crash happened Monday on Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue around 5 p.m.
Car, driver sought in connection with West End crash that put man on life support