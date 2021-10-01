Family seeking justice six years after man was shot and killed at front door

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It has now been six years since Charles “Chuck” Murph was murdered moments after someone knocked on his family’s door, and loved ones believe police are getting closer to catching the killer.

Charles Murph was killed inside his family’s home along Section Road in Springfield Township on Sept. 30, 2015.

His parents, Karen Tye Murph and Russell Murph, remember the day well.

According to them, an unknown woman knocked on their door around 12:30 a.m. and asked to use their phone. They told her no, and she left. Later, close to 3 a.m., they said someone started banging on the door.

Moments later, police say Charles was shot in the head.

“Charles came down, and me and Charles walked back to the door, and he saw the shadow. They shot through the door, and they hit him in his face. He said, ‘Mom I think I got shot,’” Karen Murph said. “He died on the dining room floor.”

In honor of Charles’ life, a bench now sits outside of their family home. For Charles’ relatives, it is a constant reminder of the 18-year-old Woodward High School graduate. They described him as a bit of a class clown who loved to play video games and had growing aspirations.

“He was getting ready to go to school to be an architect. He didn’t get a chance to make it,” Karen said.

On Thursday, loved ones gathered together for a balloon release and memorial event in honor of Charles.

Although the case has not been solved, his parents believe investigators are taking steps toward solving it.

“We do know that they had somebody, and they got the fingerprints off my door and off the bullet, but they said it’s not enough evidence,” Karen said.

The Murphs hope that it will not be long before the person who pulled the trigger is held responsible for what happened to their son.

In 2016, Springfield Township Police revealed they were working on matching bullets from Charles’ case to bullets at another crime scene.

Investigators have not shared an update in 2021.

Anyone with information can call police at 513-729-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

