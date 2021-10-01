Federal judge reaffirms his decision upholding St. Elizabeth’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A federal judge in Covington has rejected a request to reconsider his decision upholding St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

In an order filed Thursday, a day before a deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption, U.S. District Judge David Bunning said the claims raised by attorneys for employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.”

Bunning again emphasized that a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which upheld a Massachusetts smallpox vaccination law, supported his decision.

Bunning also addressed the accusation in the employees’ motion for reconsideration that he had adopted “the political position of the left” when he referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as an “unprecedented global pandemic.”

He said he “took great pains to not wade into politics, in any way.”

“Whether called an unprecedented global pandemic or a less ominous description, the COVID-19 situation has been, by any objective measure, something that everyone, including the hospital and its employees, has been dealing with for more than 18 months,” Bunning said. “Calling it unprecedented isn’t political, at all. Rather, it is merely a recognition of its extraordinary nature.”

