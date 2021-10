FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is officially running for re-election.

The governor announced on social media Friday morning that he had filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election in 2023.

So far, State Auditor Mike Harmon is the only Republican to officially announce a run for governor.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.