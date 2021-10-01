Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Group of fathers hope to decrease violence, improve morale at Southwood High School

Dads on Duty
Dads on Duty(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group called Dads on Duty has stood outside of Southwood High School for two weeks to make sure everything runs smoothly.

This comes after massive fights broke out at the school and dozens of student arrests were made.

The group starts just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement. They also walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time.

The dads say they are not a security force, but just fathers hoping to change the tone on campus.

Dads on Duty started with five men and has now grown to a group of 25. If you would like to get involved, you can contact Southwood High School or message the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights
Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
5 injured in 3 shootings Saturday night
Three people are injured after a drive-by shooting happened in Oakley Saturday night.
3 people injured in Oakley shooting, police say
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Court documents say Jeremy Penwell has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular...
Man indicted with aggravated vehicular homicide in deadly Warren County hit and run, court docs say
Vaccine (WHSV File)
Miami University vaccine mandate now in effect
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son returns to court
A Nov. 6 opening celebration is planned.
Fountain Square ice rink, bumper cars returning in November