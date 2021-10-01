I-75 north to I-275 west and east in NKY shut down due to overturned Brinks truck

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Erlanger police say an overturned Brinks truck has shut down I-75 north to I-275 west and east in Northern Kentucky.

Donaldson to I-75 north is also shut down.

Police said due to a fuel spill, these roadways will be shut down until about 12:30 p.m.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Update for I75 N to I275 E&W and from Donaldson to I75N. Emergency Management advises the roadway shut down until roughly 1230 pm. pic.twitter.com/wFIH0AJa1M — Erlanger Police Department (@erlangerpd1) October 1, 2021

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

If you’re one northbound 71 you can detour to Dixie Highway or stay straight on 71/75 toward the city.

