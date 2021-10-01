Contests
I-75 north to I-275 west and east in NKY shut down due to overturned Brinks truck

The roadways will be shut down for an extended period of time.
The roadways will be shut down for an extended period of time.(Erlanger Police Department)
By Kim Schupp and Lauren Artino
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Erlanger police say an overturned Brinks truck has shut down I-75 north to I-275 west and east in Northern Kentucky.

Donaldson to I-75 north is also shut down.

Police said due to a fuel spill, these roadways will be shut down until about 12:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

If you’re one northbound 71 you can detour to Dixie Highway or stay straight on 71/75 toward the city.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

