I-75 north to I-275 west and east in NKY shut down due to overturned Brinks truck

Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Erlanger police say an overturned Brinks truck has shut down I-75 north to I-275 west and east in Northern Kentucky.
Donaldson to I-75 north is also shut down.
Police said due to a fuel spill, these roadways will be shut down until about 12:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
If you’re one northbound 71 you can detour to Dixie Highway or stay straight on 71/75 toward the city.
