Kroger’s drone delivery program showing success in early stages, company says

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Some Kroger customers are getting a glimpse of the future as their groceries are now being delivered right to them by drone.

Kroger’s drone delivery program has been underway for about three months.

Jenifer Moore with Kroger says it has been a huge success so far.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so the reason it’s been popular is that families can order groceries for someone who may be in quarantine and have it dropped off right at their front door,” said Moore. “It’s an easy convenience for our customers.”

Here is how the drone delivery process works.

Once the customer puts in an online order, the food is weighed, which must be five pounds or less, then it is bubble wrapped and packed into a box. From there it is loaded on the drone for take-off.

Since launching the drone program, there have already been some improvements.

Instead of pre-selected bundles, customers can now select their own items.

While the deliveries are currently limited to a one-mile radius, Moore says there are plans to expand. The hope is to expand the service in the next few months.

The drone deliveries are free and are guaranteed to arrive within an hour.

