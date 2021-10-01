Contests
Man on trial for murdering 2 people in Lake County commits suicide outside the courthouse

Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was on trial for allegedly murdering two people in Concord Township committed suicide Friday afternoon outside the Lake County Courthouse in Painesville.

According to Blake Sargi’s attorney, Sargi’s body was found just moments after the jury announced they had reached a verdict.

The Lake County Sheriff said Sargi returned to court with his parents. His parents went into the courthouse and realized their son did not follow. Deputies went outside to look for Sargi, where he was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. The Sheriff confirmed that it is being deemed a suicide.

Sargi never entered the courthouse and the incident occurred in the parking lot. Lake County Chief Deputy Jeff Sherwood said that the suicide happened in the back parking lot, which is the main entrance for the building.

No others were injured during this incident. Police say it currently is under investigation but were able to confirm that it looks like a suicide.

Sargi has been out on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent, since last July. According to Sargi’s bond he was not allowed to drive or possess a firearm. He also had a GPS tracker on him at all times and an electric monitoring house arrest system set up.

His trial began on Sept. 15 in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid, were killed during an apparent drug deal gone wrong on Jan. 4, 2020.

The married couple was found in a white SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39
Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39(Special to WOIO)

The defense claimed Sargi shot the couple in self-defense.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

