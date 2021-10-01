Meet new underwater creatures with Newport Aquarium’s scavenger hunt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Newport Aquarium announced their newest experience Friday that will give guests a chance to meet new creatures and win a prize.

The “Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World,” which is included free in general admission, allows guests to search above and below water for hidden globes, according to the Newport Aquarium. The globes hold the key to one lucky family winning a 4-pack of Annual Passes.

The new activity is meant to help guests relax and change their perspective so they don’t miss out on any of the aquarium’s fascinating creatures, according to aquarium officials.

“The magic is in slowing down and looking just a little bit closer,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “When you do, you’re always rewarded with something special that you may have overlooked before.”

Through the scavenger hunt, visitors will encounter new animals recently added to the aquarium, including the new Spiny Lumpsucker.

According to the aquarium, the aptly-named small fish uses a suction cup on their belly to attach to solid surfaces like rocks and seaweeds.

The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19, and tickets can be purchased on the Newport Aquarium website.

