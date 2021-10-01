Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Meet new underwater creatures with Newport Aquarium’s scavenger hunt

The Newport Aquarium announced their newest experience Friday that will give guests a chance to...
The Newport Aquarium announced their newest experience Friday that will give guests a chance to meet new creatures and win a prize. Photo provided by Newport Aquarium
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Newport Aquarium announced their newest experience Friday that will give guests a chance to meet new creatures and win a prize.

The “Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World,” which is included free in general admission, allows guests to search above and below water for hidden globes, according to the Newport Aquarium. The globes hold the key to one lucky family winning a 4-pack of Annual Passes.

The new activity is meant to help guests relax and change their perspective so they don’t miss out on any of the aquarium’s fascinating creatures, according to aquarium officials.

“The magic is in slowing down and looking just a little bit closer,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “When you do, you’re always rewarded with something special that you may have overlooked before.”

Through the scavenger hunt, visitors will encounter new animals recently added to the aquarium, including the new Spiny Lumpsucker.

According to the aquarium, the aptly-named small fish uses a suction cup on their belly to attach to solid surfaces like rocks and seaweeds.

The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19, and tickets can be purchased on the Newport Aquarium website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Clifton that hospitalized one person early...
Three people arrested in connection with homicide in Clifton
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say
Powerball up to $620 million.
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

Latest News

Gorman Heritage Farm celebrates Sunflower Festival
Gorman Heritage Farm celebrates annual Sunflower Festival this weekend
Sunflower
Annual Sunflower Festival kicks off Saturday at Gorman Heritage Farm
Sam Adams Taproom brews new beer in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sam Adams Taproom, The Arepa Place partner to create original beer for Hispanic Heritage Month
TT
TT's Take: The Mad Women's Ball