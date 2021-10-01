Oakley businessman memorialized with street naming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The corner of Madison and Allston in Oakley will now be known as James T. Aglamesis Way.

James T. Aglamesis was one of the longest-serving owners of Aglamesis Bros Ice Creams and Candies. He died earlier this year.

The ice cream and candy shop sits on Madison Road in Oakley.

The store originally located in Norwood opened in 1908 before moving to Oakley in 1913.

“He’s not only a staple in Oakley but in the entire Cincinnati community,” says Cincinnati City Council Member Jan-Michel Lemon Kearney, “And for miles and miles around.”

Friday, the city of Cincinnati officially named Allston Street in memory of Aglamesis.

Two of his children were there for the unveiling.

His son says many people knew ‘Mr. A,’ as they called him, as the man who wore the white coat and always had time to talk to the youngest customers in the ice cream shop.

“Inside the shop, he was there in his white soda jacket greeting customers,” remembers James’ son Randy Young. “That was a passion of his, and if you were a small fry, you did not escape the store without him reaching into his white coat jacket pocket and pulling out a sweet treat to give.”

Diane Lytle says she drove her father to the shop five days a week, even when he was well into his 90s.

He ran the ice cream shop for more than 70 years.

“Our profound gratitude to everyone that made this possible as well as the entire neighborhood of Cincinnati for their support of our business over 113 years,” says Young.

After the ceremony, everyone got a scoop of ice cream made inside the popular shop.

