Murder warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Brown County shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police and sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon at Lake Lorelei in Brown County.

Jason Metcalfe, 41, is accused of killing Timothy Vogel, 32, around 12:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Schlitz Drive, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

The shooting followed a fight involving knives and guns, Ellis says. Responding units found Vogel shot in the chest.

Metcalfe fled the scene in a stolen 2016 white Chevrolet pick-up truck with Ohio plates HWF-2481, Ellis says.

The suspect and the truck are pictured below.

Metcalfe was last seen leaving Lake Lorelei heading west on OH-131.

The sheriff’s office has issued a murder warrant for Metcalfe’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous, Ellis says.

Anyone who sees him or the truck should contact their local police department immediately.

This story will be updated.

Jason Metcalfe
Jason Metcalfe(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
The truck allegedly stolen by Jason Metcalfe in which he escaped the shooting scene.
The truck allegedly stolen by Jason Metcalfe in which he escaped the shooting scene.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)

Lake Lorelei is a gated community about an hour east of Cincinnati.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

