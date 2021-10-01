Contests
SWAT called to report of barricaded person off Martin Luther King Drive

A Cincinnati police say a SWAT team is responding to a report of a barricaded person off Martin...
A Cincinnati police say a SWAT team is responding to a report of a barricaded person off Martin Luther King Drive and Dixmyth Avenue.(WBTV File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police say a SWAT team is responding to a report of a barricaded person off Martin Luther King Drive and Dixmyth Avenue.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday in the CUF neighborhood, an area of town made up of Clifton, University Heights and Fairview.

Police requested additional cruisers assist to shut down and block Dixmyth at Martin Luther King and Martin Luther King at Interstate 75. They also plan to close Clifton Avenue at Martin Luther King.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

