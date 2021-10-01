SWAT situation ends with 1 in custody
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police SWAT situation is over, and one person is in custody, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman says.
It all unfolded on Martin Luther King Drive and Dixmyth Avenue starting about 8:30 a.m. Friday in the CUF neighborhood, an area of town made up of Clifton, University Heights and Fairview.
Martin Luther King Drive and Dixmyth Avenue are closed until further notice. Traffic also is restricted at Martin Luther King Drive and Clifton Avenue.
