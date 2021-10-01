Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

SWAT situation ends with 1 in custody

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police SWAT situation is over, and one person is in custody, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman says.

It all unfolded on Martin Luther King Drive and Dixmyth Avenue starting about 8:30 a.m. Friday in the CUF neighborhood, an area of town made up of Clifton, University Heights and Fairview.

Martin Luther King Drive and Dixmyth Avenue are closed until further notice. Traffic also is restricted at Martin Luther King Drive and Clifton Avenue.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene. We will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Clifton that hospitalized one person early...
Three people arrested in connection with homicide in Clifton
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say
Powerball up to $620 million.
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
The crash happened in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue on June 9.
Driver arrested following June crash that killed Tri-State church musician in Anderson Township

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
We're hearing from a local health professional on whether covid-19 vaccines are safe for cancer...
WATCH LIVE: Health officials to give details on Vax-2-School program
WATCH LIVE: Health officials to give details on Vax-2-School program
The roadways will be shut down for an extended period of time.
I-75 north to I-275 west and east in NKY shut down due to overturned Brinks truck