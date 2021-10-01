Contests
Tri-State bus aide accused of slapping 9-year-old during drop off, court doc claims

Court records say the 9-year-old's injuries were photographed.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A New Richmond School District bus aide is facing an assault charge for allegedly slapping a student several times.

Emily Highlander, who works for the school district, is accused of slapping a 9-year-old’s hands and forearms on Sept. 24, according to court documents.

The alleged incident happened in the 2700 block of Ohio 132 during drop off, the document claims.

Video from the incident and photos of the 9-year-old’s injuries were taken, the court document reads.

