UC Health reopens drive-thru COVID vaccination center for booster shots

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC Health is reopening its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination center for booster shots.

They said members of the community who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment.

Two office-based clinics are open for appointments on weekdays in Clifton for first doses, second doses, third doses and booster doses.

Additionally, a drive-thru clinic location at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute parking garage in Clifton will be open for appointments on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Saturday, Oct. 2.

You do not need to be a UC Health patient or Ohio resident to obtain COVID-19 vaccination or a booster at UC Health, but appointments are required. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, you’re asked to call 513-584-DOSE (3673), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Current UC Health patients may also schedule an appointment by logging on to My UC Health (MyChart) and selecting the option to schedule an appointment under the “visits” section.

Items to bring to your vaccine appointment:

A valid photo ID that includes your date of birth.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.

For second, third or booster appointments: Your COVID-19 vaccination record card that you received at your previous appointments.

For first and second dose appointments: Minors should come with a parent or legal guardian, who is required to sign written consent on their behalf.

