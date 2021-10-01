Contests
WATCH LIVE: Health officials to give details on Vax-2-School program

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials from the Ohio Department of Health are scheduled Friday to give an update on the Vax-2-School program.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans.

Vaccinated Ohioans ages 12 to 25 can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships.

The scholarship money can be used for college, job training or other education.

Prizes will be announced Monday through Friday beginning the week of Oct. 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

