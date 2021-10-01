WATCH LIVE: Health officials to give details on Vax-2-School program
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials from the Ohio Department of Health are scheduled Friday to give an update on the Vax-2-School program.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans.
Vaccinated Ohioans ages 12 to 25 can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships.
The scholarship money can be used for college, job training or other education.
Prizes will be announced Monday through Friday beginning the week of Oct. 11.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.