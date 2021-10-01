Contests
‘We lost a brother’ Butler County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of one of their own again

David Reynolds, a corrections lieutenant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office, dies...
David Reynolds, a corrections lieutenant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office, dies Thursday after a short illness, sheriff's officials say.(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a month, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Corrections Lt. David Reynolds died Thursday after a short illness, sheriff’s office said Friday. His cause of death is not being disclosed at the request of his family.

It comes less than three weeks after Deputy Craig Mills died Sept. 12 due to complications from COVID-19.

“There is one word that describes how we are feeling at the Sheriff’s Office today. Devastated,” they wrote on the agency’s Facebook page.

Lt. Reynolds worked at the sheriff’s office 20 years, working his way up the ranks from corrections officer to sergeant and then lieutenant.

His co-workers could not say enough about what a great guy he was: “In the trenches guy.”

“Cannot imagine this place without him.”

He always stopped to talk to everyone and was never too good to help a rookie or an inmate.

Lt. Reynolds ran with the Hanover Township Fire Department years ago, and he was also an ordained minister who officiated several employee’s weddings throughout the years.

He married the love of his life, Becky Reynolds, a former dispatcher, on Jan. 12, 1984.

They have three sons Andrew (Whitney) Nathan(Jodan) and Jacob, and he was a proud grandfather of Atticus and Luca.

“We love you David and will never forget our memories of you and the legacy you’ve left behind,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

