1 person critically injured in crash on Columbia Parkway

Police say one person suffered critical injuries.
Police say one person suffered critical injuries.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say one person was critically injured in a crash on Columbia Parkway Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened in the 3000 block of Columbia Parkway around 10:17 p.m.

Police say 43-year-old Michael Fryman was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan eastbound on Columbia Parkway, when he lost control of his vehicle, crossing the marked centerline, and struck a westbound 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by 46-year-old Mohamed El Gowairi.

Fryman sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Fryman’s rear seat passenger, 43-year-old Natasha Cole sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say Gowairi was not injured, but his rear seat passenger, 33-year-old John Giuffre suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, Fryman and Gowairi were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Cole and Giuffre were not wearing seatbelts.

Police said impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

