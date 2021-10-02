Contests
Damp and dreary weather for the rest of the weekend

By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain is here. Scattered showers will continue through the overnight period as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. Lows bottom out in the 60s early Sunday morning.

Sunday starts with scattered morning rain showers. The day will not be a washout. There will be breaks in the rainfall Sunday afternoon when the rain becomes less widespread, but heavier. That will keep temperatures slightly cooler, highs in the low to mid 70s. It looks like most of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area can count on half of an inch to an inch of rain from Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

Rain opportunities remain in the forecast through Friday.

