Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

The 35-year-old allegedly defrauded car dealership owners out of more than $1 million.
Ismail Shalash
Ismail Shalash(FBI)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man with Cincinnati ties is wanted by the FBI in an alleged luxury car fraud ring.

The bureau’s Cincinnati field office says Ismail Shalash, 35, never actually produced the cars after processing their sale to privately owned dealerships.

The victims often tried to contact Shalash but weren’t successful in getting their money back, according to the FBI.

A total of five victims across four different states were allegedly defrauded out of $1.7 million.

The FBI says there were three other would-be victims Shalash tried to defraud out of another $1.7 million.

The US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on Friday issued a federal arrest warrant for the 35-year-old on charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Shalash has dual citizenship with Jordan and Palestine and would sometimes use the alias “Armand Brigante.”

He is described as 6′0″ and 215 lbs. with brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

