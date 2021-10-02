Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man arrested after Molotov cocktail thrown at Austin Dems HQ

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandanna when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin was arrested in Texas, a fire official said.

Ryan Faircloth, 30, was booked Friday in the Travis County jail. He was charged with arson and possessing a prohibited weapon — the Molotov cocktail — according to Austin Fire arson investigator Capt. Jeffrey Deane.

Investigators received multiple tips after releasing the surveillance video. One of the tips led to Faircloth’s social media. Information found online and other evidence led arson investigators and the FBI to make the arrest, Deane said at a news conference.

“This person was not happy with the current political climate. He blamed this office and who they represent for a lot of the issues that he saw as problems with the country,” Deane said. “He was forthcoming and confessed to that.”

Deane also said Faircloth left a note at the scene of the headquarters. He declined to give specifics on the contents of the letter, but said the suspect alluded to possible plans for future attacks which led investigators to act quickly to get him off the streets.

It was unclear whether Faircloth had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Cincinnati police and a SWAT team are on scene with a barricaded person in an apartment off...
SWAT situation ends with 1 in custody
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes
David Reynolds, a corrections lieutenant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office, dies...
‘We lost a brother’: Butler County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of one of their own again
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term
Police say one person suffered critical injuries.
1 person critically injured in crash on Columbia Parkway
Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations