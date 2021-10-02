Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police ID man found shot, killed downtown

Police investigating shooting death downtown.
Police investigating shooting death downtown.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified a man who was found shot and killed downtown early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a person down at Mehring Way and Rose Street around 1:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found 59-year-old Silverio Moody Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silverio Moody Jr.
Silverio Moody Jr.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Police have not given any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Cincinnati police and a SWAT team are on scene with a barricaded person in an apartment off...
SWAT situation ends with 1 in custody
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes
David Reynolds, a corrections lieutenant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office, dies...
‘We lost a brother’: Butler County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of one of their own again
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

Police say one person suffered critical injuries.
1 person critically injured in crash on Columbia Parkway
Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
the final quarter
The Final Quarter 10-1
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud