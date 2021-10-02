Police ID man found shot, killed downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified a man who was found shot and killed downtown early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a person down at Mehring Way and Rose Street around 1:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found 59-year-old Silverio Moody Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silverio Moody Jr. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Police have not given any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.