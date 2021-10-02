Racehorse named after Louisville teen with rare genetic disorder earns first win at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was the first ever victory for a racehorse named after a Louisville teen who met and bonded three years ago.

Cody Dorman, 15, suffers from a rare genetic order called Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome that affects many parts of his body.

Back in 2018, he was sponsored by Godolphin racing during a Make-A-Wish day at Keeneland race track, and met a foal now named Cody’s Wish. Dorman formed a special bond with the horse that carries on to this day.

On Saturday, the now 3-year-old colt won his first ever race with the Dorman family in attendance.

“This was such a special win for everyone involved,” trainer Bill Mott’s assistant Kenny McCarthy said in a release. “We are certainly glad the family was able to be here for the special day.”

Cody’s Wish outran seven rivals in the first race of the day. He completed the one-mile distance in 1:33.88, which Churchill Downs said is just .62 seconds off the track record set by Fruit Ludt in 2014.

“This went from a wish and turned into a dream come true,” Cody’s father Kelly Dorman said.

