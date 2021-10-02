Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey. They argue that Twitter is censoring Trump in violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the motion.

Twitter declined to comment Saturday on Trump’s filing.

The company permanently banned Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Twitter cited concerns that Trump would incite further violence. Prior to the ban, Trump had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter.

Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. Facebook’s ban will last two years, until Jan. 7, 2023, after which the company will review his suspension. YouTube’s ban is indefinite.

In July, Trump filed lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against all three tech companies and their CEOs, claiming that he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed as part of Trump’s case against Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Cincinnati police and a SWAT team are on scene with a barricaded person in an apartment off...
SWAT situation ends with 1 in custody
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

Tyree’s mother called for others to continue to be vocal about her son’s death so that no other...
Tyree Smith laid to rest, police still looking for his killer
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Women’s march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Reproductive rallies held in hundreds of cities
It was the first ever victory for a racehorse named after a Louisville teen who met and bonded...
Racehorse named after Louisville teen with rare genetic disorder earns first win at Churchill Downs