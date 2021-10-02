Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support research, care

The Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's(WCAX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People from across the Tri-State packed Sawyer’s Point Park for a purpose on Saturday morning.

“I’m walking for my mother, Rose Mitchell, who passed at 96 with Alzheimer’s disease,” participant Wanda Cornell said.

It’s all in an effort to stop Alzheimer’s.

The walk raises awareness for the disease and funds to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“I have to say, this year I was up on the stage and when we held the purple flower up, that’s all you saw was the purple flower and that’s for the people who lost loved ones. We can’t have any more of that. We need the white flower for a survivor,” Executive Director Ann Marie Barnett said.

For many of the more than 2,000 people who participated in the walk to end Alzheimer’s, this is personal.

“It takes a whole lot of toll. I had my sister and my brother and it got to the point where we had to move in with her,” Cornell said.

While individuals set their own goals, the goal as a collective was to raise more than $1 million.

“It will be the 6th year in a row that we raised a million dollars so we’re really close we have about 65% of our goal. We have until December to raise it. We really hope we raise it before then,” Barnett said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Cincinnati police and a SWAT team are on scene with a barricaded person in an apartment off...
SWAT situation ends with 1 in custody
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

A federal judge in Covington has rejected a request to reconsider his decision upholding St....
Federal judge reaffirms his decision upholding St. Elizabeth’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Sign for vaccine drive thru event
UC Health reopens drive-thru COVID vaccination center for booster shots
We're hearing from a local health professional on whether covid-19 vaccines are safe for cancer...
Ohio Vax-2-School program now offering $2M in scholarships
Ohio health officials double the Vax-2-School prizes.
Ohio health officials double Vax-2-School prizes