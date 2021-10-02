Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support research, care

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People from across the Tri-State packed Sawyer’s Point Park for a purpose on Saturday morning.

“I’m walking for my mother, Rose Mitchell, who passed at 96 with Alzheimer’s disease,” participant Wanda Cornell said.

It’s all in an effort to stop Alzheimer’s.

The walk raises awareness for the disease and funds to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“I have to say, this year I was up on the stage and when we held the purple flower up, that’s all you saw was the purple flower and that’s for the people who lost loved ones. We can’t have any more of that. We need the white flower for a survivor,” Executive Director Ann Marie Barnett said.

For many of the more than 2,000 people who participated in the walk to end Alzheimer’s, this is personal.

“It takes a whole lot of toll. I had my sister and my brother and it got to the point where we had to move in with her,” Cornell said.

While individuals set their own goals, the goal as a collective was to raise more than $1 million.

“It will be the 6th year in a row that we raised a million dollars so we’re really close we have about 65% of our goal. We have until December to raise it. We really hope we raise it before then,” Barnett said.

