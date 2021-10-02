Wet Weather Moves In

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover will increase Saturday and a few brief, light showers may impact a few communities, mainly SE Indiana, before 8pm. More widespread rain will arrive Saturday evening after 8 pm. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through Saturday evening, overnight into Sunday morning. During the day Sunday the rain becomes less widespread during the afternoon. So, the best way to look at Sunday is a wet start with rain in the area into evening but there will be breaks in the rainfall Sunday afternoon.

More rain will fall Monday then scattered showers are possible Tuesday, Thursday and Friday next week.

It looks like you can count on 0.50″ to 1.00″ of from Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

