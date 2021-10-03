Contests
Child, 2, injured in Hamilton County apartment fire

Child, 2, injured in Hamilton County apartment fire
Child, 2, injured in Hamilton County apartment fire(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 2-year-old has significant burns after an apartment fire Saturday night in Hamilton County, according to the Springfield Township Fire Department.

When firefighters responded to the Galbraith Pointe apartment complex, they say they found the child in a room on the second floor of the apartment where the fire originated.

Fire officials say that the 2-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

It is unknown whether there were other residents in the apartment, according to the Springfield Township Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

