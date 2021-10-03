Contests
More showers and storms this week

By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy overnight with a few scattered early morning showers. Monday morning starts dry for most locations across the Tri-State. You can expect a few peeks of sunshine from time to time, but clouds will increase in the afternoon bringing a chance for more showers and storms. Some storms could linger into the evening hours.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with dry conditions in the morning. Highs reach for the upper 70s with a slight chance for a few showers after 3 p.m. Our damp forecast continues through most of the week.

Clouds dominate and rain opportunities increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are likely off and on throughout the day. Most of the rain opportunities diminish by Friday afternoon. We will dry out by Saturday morning.

