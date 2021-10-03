Contests
Showers are in the forecast today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday starts with scattered morning rain showers. The day will not be a washout. There will be breaks in the rainfall Sunday afternoon when the rain becomes less widespread, but heavier. That will keep temperatures slightly cooler, highs in the low to mid 70s. It looks like most of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area can count on half of an inch to an inch of rain from Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

Rain opportunities remain in the forecast through Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

