Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspect in fatal Brown County shooting dies

The suspect involved in a fatal Brown County shooting died Friday after a chase.
The suspect involved in a fatal Brown County shooting died Friday after a chase.(Dakota News Now)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in connection to a fatal Brown County shooting died Saturday, Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

Irwin says that Jason Metcalfe was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting with a Clinton County deputy.

>> Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated

Deputies say that Metcalfe led them on a chase through multiple counties after he was accused of killing Timothy Vogel.

Metcalfe shot and killed Vogel around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Schlitz Drive, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said.

Ellis says that the shooting happened after a fight occurred between the two involving knives and guns.

Metcalfe fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevrolet and led Clinton County deputies on the chase.

It was not until stop sticks were deployed at Ohio-134 and Patch Road between Wilmington and Lynchburg that the chase ended.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle came to a stop a short time later when he exited the vehicle and displayed a weapon.

Around 9:50 p.m., shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that Metcalfe was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear when Metcalfe died nor if any deputies were injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud
Police investigating shooting death downtown.
Police ID man found shot, killed downtown
The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge...
Ohio schools warned about ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

Hundreds of people rally for women's abortion rights in Covington.
Hundreds rally across Ohio, NKY in support of abortion rights
Hundreds rally across Tri-State in support of abortion, reproductive rights
Hundreds rally across Tri-State in support of abortion, reproductive rights
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Hyde Park Art Show returns
Hyde Park Art Show returns