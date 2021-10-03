Suspect in fatal Brown County shooting dies

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in connection to a fatal Brown County shooting died Saturday, Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

Irwin says that Jason Metcalfe was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting with a Clinton County deputy.

Deputies say that Metcalfe led them on a chase through multiple counties after he was accused of killing Timothy Vogel.

Metcalfe shot and killed Vogel around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Schlitz Drive, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said.

Ellis says that the shooting happened after a fight occurred between the two involving knives and guns.

Metcalfe fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevrolet and led Clinton County deputies on the chase.

It was not until stop sticks were deployed at Ohio-134 and Patch Road between Wilmington and Lynchburg that the chase ended.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle came to a stop a short time later when he exited the vehicle and displayed a weapon.

Around 9:50 p.m., shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that Metcalfe was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear when Metcalfe died nor if any deputies were injured.

