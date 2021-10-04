Contests
16-month-old girl fatally mauled by pit bull in Akron residence

(Source: 19 News)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-month-old girl died after she was mauled by at least one pit bull at an Akron residence Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Westmoreland Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. on a report that a child was attacked by a pit bull, according to an Akron police media release.

When they arrived, officers found the little girl critically injured.

She was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where she died, the release said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the toddler was attacked by at least one of the family’s two pit bulls during an altercation in the residence between a 20-year-old male and female, who are not the child’s parents.

The dogs became agitated during the altercation, according to police.

Animal control responded to the scene and took possession of the animals.

The little girl’s name has not been released pending positive identification and notification of the family, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

