$400 million in bonuses proposed for Kentucky front-line workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky’s essential front-line workers could get significant bonuses next year for having worked the full pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear will submit a proposal in the next week to the Kentucky General Assembly asking that $400 million in dollars available from next year’s American Rescue Plan allocation go toward the bonuses.

The governor described the bonuses as a means both of honoring those workers and encouraging them to “stick it out” as the pandemic comes to a close.

The ARP dollars aren’t available until the General Assembly returns next year, but allocating the dollars before then could function as an incentive to “stay the course,” Beshear explained.

“We are on month 19 of this pandemic,” he said on Monday. “It’s important to have something out there to push them, to give them something to look forward to.”

The governor mentioned grocery store workers and factory workers as being included in addition to fire, police, EMS and hospital workers.

“You all have toiled it out,” he said. “And I know y’all were scared. But I also know you have continued to show up.”

Beshear’s proposal will include the formation of a working group including legislatures to go through “the who and the how much to make sure we do this right.”

It comes as Kentucky and the nation face labor shortages across a variety of trades, including nursing.

Cases of COVID-19 Falling in Kentucky

Kentucky recorded 4,951 newly confirmed cases and 102 new virus-related deaths over the weekend.

New weekly cases and the weekly positivity rate continue to fall. The current positivity rate is 9.13 percent.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions also continue to fall from their peak during the delta-fueled, late-summer case surge.

Sixteen pediatric patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, six are in ICUs and three are on ventilators.

Weekly new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky (Kentucky Department of Public Health)

Some 2,719,398 Kentuckians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky as of Oct. 4, 2021 (Kentucky Department of Public Health)

