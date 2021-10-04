Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect involved in a fatal Brown County shooting died Friday after a chase.
Suspect in fatal Brown County shooting dies
Mason Meyer
Driver in deadly NKY police chase pleads guilty to murder
Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Police investigating shooting death downtown.
Police ID man found shot, killed downtown
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
A teacher, a professor, a firefighter, and a city councilman were among the arrested, according...
Hundreds arrested during statewide human trafficking sting in Ohio
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Monday.
Ohio voter registration closes Monday
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage