Arson K9 died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

CLERMONT COUNTY, (WXIX) - Arson K9 Dover died at his handler’s home Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Union Township Fire Department.

The department announced in the post that Dover died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly,’ but did not share his cause of death.

Dover spent nine years with the Clermont County Fire Investigation Team as an “arson dog,” according to the department.

