Arson K9 died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Dover the arson K9 died
Dover the arson K9 died(Union Township Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, (WXIX) - Arson K9 Dover died at his handler’s home Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Union Township Fire Department.

The department announced in the post that Dover died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly,’ but did not share his cause of death.

Dover spent nine years with the Clermont County Fire Investigation Team as an “arson dog,” according to the department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

