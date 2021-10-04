COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man with COVID-19 whose wife sued to force a hospital to treat him with ivermectin has died, according to his attorney.

Jeffrey Smith passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, said his attorney, Jonathan Davidson of Hamilton.

Smith, 51, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and was in the intensive care unit at West Chester Hospital.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that federal regulators have warned against using in COVID-19 patients.

His wife, Julie Smith, asked the court Aug. 20 for an emergency order for the use of the drug.

Last month, another Butler County Common Pleas Court judge, Michael Oster, said the hospital was not required to give Smith ivermectin.

Judge Oster based his ruling on the lack of evidence showing ivermectin is likely to succeed in treating COVID-19, according to court documents, court records show.

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus. The drug is approved for use against some parasitic worms, head lice and some skin conditions.

The FDA says it is doing ‘initial research’ into its effectiveness against COVID-19 and adds taking the drug in large doses is dangerous and can cause serious harm.

The FDA has discouraged the drug from being used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and from it being used as a preventative measure.

