Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says

By Jason Scott and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man with COVID-19 whose wife sued to force a hospital to treat him with ivermectin has died, according to his attorney.

Jeffrey Smith passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, said his attorney, Jonathan Davidson of Hamilton.

Smith, 51, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and was in the intensive care unit at West Chester Hospital.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that federal regulators have warned against using in COVID-19 patients.

In August, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital, part of the UC Health network, to treat Jeffrey Smith, 51, with Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that federal regulators have warned against using in COVID-19 patients.

His wife, Julie Smith, asked the court Aug. 20 for an emergency order for the use of the drug.

Last month, another Butler County Common Pleas Court judge, Michael Oster, said the hospital was not required to give Smith ivermectin.

Judge Oster based his ruling on the lack of evidence showing ivermectin is likely to succeed in treating COVID-19, according to court documents, court records show.

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus. The drug is approved for use against some parasitic worms, head lice and some skin conditions.

The FDA says it is doing ‘initial research’ into its effectiveness against COVID-19 and adds taking the drug in large doses is dangerous and can cause serious harm.

The FDA has discouraged the drug from being used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and from it being used as a preventative measure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect involved in a fatal Brown County shooting died Friday after a chase.
Suspect in fatal Brown County shooting dies
Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Police investigating shooting death downtown.
Police ID man found shot, killed downtown
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the...
Holiday gatherings will look similar to last year, based on new CDC guidance
The Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support research, care
6-year-old Ethan Govan-- a first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte-- lost...
6-year-old dies of COVID-19
A federal judge in Covington has rejected a request to reconsider his decision upholding St....
Federal judge reaffirms his decision upholding St. Elizabeth’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate