Delhi Township kidnapping, robbery suspect arrested in Louisville; Search for accomplice ongoing

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - One of two suspects was arrested Monday in connection with the August kidnapping and robbery of a woman in Delhi Township.

Christopher Sowders, 26, was identified as one of the suspects who took the victim from her home to several ATMs, where she pulled out $10,000, the Delhi Township Police Department said.

The victim was in her backyard in the 400 block of Kitty Lane around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11 when Sowders and another man walked up with guns, according to the 911 call.

After driving to ATMs and getting the money out, the woman says the men got out at the Delhi Kroger and were picked up by someone else.

Delhi police released photos of one of the suspects, who was identified as Sowders, according to police.

A Hamilton County Grand Jury returned an indictment for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping.

Sowders was arrested Monday at his Louisville home by U.S. Marshals, police said. He is awaiting extradition back to Hamilton County.

Christopher Sowders, 26, will be extradited to Hamilton County after being arrested at his...
Christopher Sowders, 26, will be extradited to Hamilton County after being arrested at his Louisville home, according to police.(WXIX)

The identity of the second suspect and the driver who picked the two up from the Delhi Kroger remain unknown.

Police say the second kidnapping suspect is in his 20s, thin build and about 5′6″ to 5′9″.

