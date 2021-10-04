FC Cincinnati announces hiring of new General Manager

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati named Chris Albright as the club’s new General Manager on Monday.

Albright takes over for Gerard Nijkamp, who mutually parted ways with FCC back in August.

Albright said being the club’s GM is an honor and he is committed to turning FCC into a championship contender.

“It’s an honor to be the general manager of FC Cincinnati,” Albright said. “This is a club with incredible supporters, top-of-the-league facilities and resources, and a hunger for success. I would like to thank Carl [H. Lindner III], Meg Whitman and the ownership, as well as Jeff and everyone who has trusted me to lead this club to achieve the goals we have set. I am committed to bringing all my knowledge and experience to the table to make FC Cincinnati a championship club. I look forward to meeting the team, the staff and all of the fans, and I can’t wait to get started.”

FC Cincinnati sits in last place of the Eastern Conference with 20 points through 27 matches.

Albright comes to Cincinnati after spending the past few seasons as the Philadelphia Union’s Technical Director.

“Our search for our next general manager was extensive,” said FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding. “Our new GM was going to be someone who knew what was required to win in Major League Soccer, experience that was non-negotiable. Delivering on that requirement, we are delighted to have found the best person for the job.”

He transitioned to the front office following 15 seasons in the MLS as a player. Albright won three MLS Cup titles during his playing years.

The Philadelphia native earned 22 caps for the United States Men’s National team, including the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the 2000 Olympics.

