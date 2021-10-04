Hundreds arrested during statewide human trafficking sting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A statewide human trafficking sting resulted in the arrest of 161 people in Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday.

Nearly 100 federal, state and city law enforcement agencies worked to make the arrests as part of Operation Ohio Knows.

A teacher, a professor, a firefighter, and a city councilman were among those arrested, according to AG Yost.

The work of the agencies also helped 51 potential human trafficking victims.

“People who traffic other humans are doing it for a really simple reason — money. And if there’s no demand then there will be no market,” Yost said. “Reducing the demand means we reduce the number of people who are victimized by human trafficking.”

Ten missing kids were rescued during a simultaneous operation by the U.S. Marshals Service, Yost said.

