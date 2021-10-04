LIST: Tri-State concert venues requiring vaccination or negative COVID test

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting Monday, Greater Cincinnati concert and event venues are requiring either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend.

MEMI

Music & Event Management will require proof of vaccination or a negative test beginning Oct. 4. (More info)

For shows happening between now and Oct. 4, updates or changes to entry requirements will be up to the artist.

MEMI operates:

Ovation Music Pavilion

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport will require proof of vaccination for concertgoers and event staff. (More info)

After Oct. 1, the venue began only taking proof of vaccination.

Venues not requiring vaccines at this time

The Woodward Theater

The Southgate House Revival

Ludlow Garage

Madison Theater

