LIST: Tri-State concert venues requiring vaccination or negative COVID test

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting Monday, Greater Cincinnati concert and event venues are requiring either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend.
Music & Event Management will require proof of vaccination or a negative test beginning Oct. 4. (More info)
For shows happening between now and Oct. 4, updates or changes to entry requirements will be up to the artist.
MEMI operates:
Ovation Music Pavilion
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport will require proof of vaccination for concertgoers and event staff. (More info)
After Oct. 1, the venue began only taking proof of vaccination.
Venues not requiring vaccines at this time
- The Woodward Theater
- The Southgate House Revival
- Ludlow Garage
- Madison Theater
