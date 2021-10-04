Man shot in West End has life-threatening injuries, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man shot in the West End late Sunday has life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Derrick Turnbow Drive about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The victim’s age and circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available early Monday.

No arrests were announced.

