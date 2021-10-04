Newport Aquarium’s scavenger hunt gives guests chance to win prizes for meeting new creatures

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Newport Aquarium’s Underwater Scavenger Hunt is giving guests a chance to meet new creatures and win a prize.

The activity is meant to help guests relax and change their perspective so they don’t miss out on any of the fascinating creatures, according to aquarium officials.

“Just keep an eye out for these different signs that are around the property and at that point, that’s what tells you that in that exhibit there is a secret letter that is somewhere. It could be underwater, up above,” explains Newport Aquarium Director of Sales and Marketing Matt Duda. “You collect all of those letters and at the end, you can enter to win a family four-pack of annual passes to come back and enjoy a whole year at the aquarium.”

There is also a new exhibit showcasing the spiny lumpsuckers. The tiny fish are about the size of a golf ball.

Duda says this time of year is great to slow down and take your time looking at all of the aquatic creatures. The interactive aspects like touching the stingrays or walking the Shark Bridge are available too.

There are 12 total letters guests will search for on the scavenger hunt.

Guests will then need to input their findings through a QR code found at the Shark Bridge. Guests will then be entered in for a chance to win the family four-pack.

The contest runs now through Nov. 19, and there is no extra fee to enter.

If you are planning a visit to the aquarium, make sure you get your tickets ahead of time because you are booking a time slot so that you can take your time as you go through the aquarium.

