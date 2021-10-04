Non-profit holds 14th annual NKY Walk to Remember for Pregnancy and Infant Loss

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - For the 14th year, a local non-profit hosted a memorial walk on Sunday, honoring little ones who were lost too soon.

The Missing Alexis Foundation hosts the walk during the first weekend of October because it is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The event includes a memorial roll call, a butterfly release and a 1.3-mile walk at the Boone County Arboretum.

Board Chair and organization founder Lisa Louden said she lost her daughter Alexis in 2004 and her granddaughter MacKenzie in 2019.

“When my husband and I lost our daughter back in 2004, we had no resources available to us. Every call ended in a dead-end. There were no websites that led us to any kind of support groups that were in the area,” Louden said.

Louden’s own heartbreak and experience inspired her to reach out to help others through a non-profit.

She wants those affected by such a profound loss to know that they are not alone, and there are resources available, like support groups.

“It’s a very quiet population that suffers under the radar, it affects one in four families, so we’re trying to bring more awareness to pregnancy infant loss,” she said.

Although their pain may never fade away, Louden hopes events like Sunday’s walk can spread hope and healing to those impacted.

“We are absolutely honored to be able to honor these babies. It’s humbling and gratifying to see families come and join us year after year. Their losses might be 40 years old. They might have occurred last month, but the grief is still the same when a parent loses a little one,” Louden said.

The Missing Alexis Foundation is also hosting the second annual Angel Ball in January. There will be dinner, dancing, raffles and silent auctions that benefit the non-profit.

Louden says the donations go toward outreach programs and resources for impacted families.

