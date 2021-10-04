Ohio’s ‘Vax-2-School’ program kicks off

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s new “Vax-2-School” scholarship program began Monday.

Last week, Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery officials announced they have doubled the scholarship amount to $2 million.

Vaccinated Ohioans ages 12-25 can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships or 150, $10,000 scholarships.

The scholarships, awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage Plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choosing.

Registration is now open for #OhioVax2School. Learn more and sign up at: https://t.co/VozVnYBumz https://t.co/DM0Y9haRt2 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 4, 2021

Pending FDA authorization of vaccinations for ages 5 to 11, the scholarships will also include that age bracket.

Beginning Oct. 4, Ohioans ages 12 to 25 who have received at least their first dose can visit ohiovax2school.com or call 1-833-427-5634 to enter the drawing.

Individuals who entered, but did not win, Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawings are eligible, but they must enter the Vax-2-School program because entries do not carry over.

