Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police shoot suspect in fatal Philadelphia hospital shooting

Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. The 55-year-old suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.

The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.

Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The officers’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted. A motive was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect involved in a fatal Brown County shooting died Friday after a chase.
Suspect in fatal Brown County shooting dies
Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
Police investigating shooting death downtown.
Police ID man found shot, killed downtown
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

Mason Meyer
Driver charged in deadly NKY police chase returns to court Monday
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
Nobel Prize for medicine honors Americans
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors
As Democrats try to usher President Joe Biden's expansive federal government overhaul into law,...
Biden's agenda deadlocked in Congress