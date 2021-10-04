‘Repeat offender’ stole over $28K in items from stores, catalytic converters: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Pleasant Ridge man facing multiple theft charges is accused of stealing thousands in tools, lawn equipment and other items from stores in Hamilton County and surrounding jurisdiction , court records show.

Curtis Burks, 30, of Pleasant Ridge also is accused of stealing catalytic converters off two vehicles.

He is held on 11 counts of theft at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Burks also is charged with possession of criminal tools, criminal damaging or endangering and obstruction of official business, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

The offenses in Hamilton County were reported since at least January at Home Depot and Walmart stores in Westwood; Home Depot in Springdale and Lowes in Columbia Township, according to court documents.

Surveillance video captured many of the alleged incidents, police and deputies wrote in affidavits and criminal complaints.

In one case, a witness snapped a photo that was used to help identify Burks as the alleged thief who cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle in a parking lot on Wells Street in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

“Curtis Burks is widely recognizable by Lowes loss prevention officers since he is believed to have committed over $28,000 in thefts over a 6-month time frame in Hamilton County and surrounding counties,” a deputy wrote in one affidavit.

Some of the items stolen, according to court records, are three air conditioners, push lawn mower, trimmer and blower combo, microwave, pro-heat cleaner and a car battery.

Store security at the Walmart store on Ferguson Avenue in Westwood confronted him and stopped him “after a slight tussle,” from stealing two arcade style games in cart valued at $598, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.