Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Repeat offender’ stole over $28K in items from stores, catalytic converters: court docs

Curtis Burks
Curtis Burks(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Pleasant Ridge man facing multiple theft charges is accused of stealing thousands in tools, lawn equipment and other items from stores in Hamilton County and surrounding jurisdiction , court records show.

Curtis Burks, 30, of Pleasant Ridge also is accused of stealing catalytic converters off two vehicles.

He is held on 11 counts of theft at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Burks also is charged with possession of criminal tools, criminal damaging or endangering and obstruction of official business, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

The offenses in Hamilton County were reported since at least January at Home Depot and Walmart stores in Westwood; Home Depot in Springdale and Lowes in Columbia Township, according to court documents.

Surveillance video captured many of the alleged incidents, police and deputies wrote in affidavits and criminal complaints.

In one case, a witness snapped a photo that was used to help identify Burks as the alleged thief who cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle in a parking lot on Wells Street in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

“Curtis Burks is widely recognizable by Lowes loss prevention officers since he is believed to have committed over $28,000 in thefts over a 6-month time frame in Hamilton County and surrounding counties,” a deputy wrote in one affidavit.

Some of the items stolen, according to court records, are three air conditioners, push lawn mower, trimmer and blower combo, microwave, pro-heat cleaner and a car battery.

Store security at the Walmart store on Ferguson Avenue in Westwood confronted him and stopped him “after a slight tussle,” from stealing two arcade style games in cart valued at $598, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect involved in a fatal Brown County shooting died Friday after a chase.
Suspect in fatal Brown County shooting dies
Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Police investigating shooting death downtown.
Police ID man found shot, killed downtown
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

A man shot in the West End late Sunday has life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati...
Man shot in West End has life-threatening injuries, police say
Man shot in West End has life-threatening injuries, police say
Man shot in West End has life-threatening injuries, police say
Mason Meyer
Driver charged in deadly NKY police chase returns to court Monday
Morgan Bishop
Swat situation at Clifton hotel ends in arrest