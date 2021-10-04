Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rumpke team member hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Cleves

The team member was struck in a Cleves neighborhood.
The team member was struck in a Cleves neighborhood.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Rumpke team member was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Cleves Monday morning.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling said the non-driver was struck by a passing vehicle while servicing customers on Bridgetown Road around 7 a.m.

Emergency responders from Hamilton County Sheriff’s office and Miami Township Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the employee to UC Hospital.

Rumpke says initial reports stated the employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our team member, and our top concern right now is making sure he receives appropriate treatment. We will be working with local first responders to conduct a thorough investigation,” Corporate Communications Manager Molly Yeager Broadwater said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect involved in a fatal Brown County shooting died Friday after a chase.
Suspect in fatal Brown County shooting dies
Jason Metcalfe
Suspect caught in deadly Brown County shooting; victim’s family devastated
Police investigating shooting death downtown.
Police ID man found shot, killed downtown
Darion Dietrich
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
Ismail Shalash
Foreign national with Cincy ties wanted by FBI in luxury car fraud

Latest News

Mason Meyer
Driver in deadly NKY police chase pleads guilty to murder
Ohio Department of Health press conference
LIST: Tri-State concert venues requiring vaccination or negative COVID test
Curtis Burks
‘Repeat offender’ stole over $28K in items from stores, catalytic converters: court docs