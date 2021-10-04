Rumpke team member hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Cleves

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Rumpke team member was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Cleves Monday morning.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling said the non-driver was struck by a passing vehicle while servicing customers on Bridgetown Road around 7 a.m.

Emergency responders from Hamilton County Sheriff’s office and Miami Township Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the employee to UC Hospital.

Rumpke says initial reports stated the employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our team member, and our top concern right now is making sure he receives appropriate treatment. We will be working with local first responders to conduct a thorough investigation,” Corporate Communications Manager Molly Yeager Broadwater said.

