Student shot near Woodward High School, CPS says

By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old Woodward High School student was shot in the arm Monday after students were dismissed for the day, according to the Cincinnati Public Schools communications officer.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. and happened at a Walgreens near the school in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police said.

The student then ran to the school for help, police said. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, per police.

Police said the school was put on lockdown while some teachers were still in the building.

The school is no longer on lockdown.

Cincinnati police are still at the scene investigating.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

