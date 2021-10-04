Contests
Swat situation at Clifton hotel ends in arrest

Morgan Bishop
Morgan Bishop(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An East Price Hill man is under arrest after a SWAT standoff at a Clifton hotel Sunday night, according to Green Township police.

Morgan Bishop, 36, was wanted on a charge of receiving stolen property related to a stolen sport utility vehicle, a black 2021 Nissan Rogue, in Green Township, police said.

Bishop was found shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday at Rest Inn on Central Parkway, according to Cincinnati police, who say he barricaded himself inside a room and refused to come out.

A SWAT team responded, and the man was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Bishop was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 1:12 a.m. Monday. He is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m.

So far, all he has been charged with is receiving stolen property, according to Green Township police.

The incident remains under investigation.

A woman who was with Bishop at the hotel was taken into custody, questioned and released, police said.

