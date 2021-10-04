Contests
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health to hold press conference on COVID-19

The Ohio Department of Health will be holding a press conference on COVID-19.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Monday morning.

The Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, Assistant Professor of OB-Gyn Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist Lisa Egbert will be speaking.

On Sunday ODH reported that there are 3,445 new COVID-19 cases making the total number of cases 1,429,745 in the state.

There are 72 new hospitalizations with a total of 73,691.

A total of 6,328,251 people are vaccinated, ODH reports.

