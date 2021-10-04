WATCH: Ohio Department of Health to hold press conference on COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Monday morning.

The Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, Assistant Professor of OB-Gyn Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist Lisa Egbert will be speaking.

On Sunday ODH reported that there are 3,445 new COVID-19 cases making the total number of cases 1,429,745 in the state.

There are 72 new hospitalizations with a total of 73,691.

A total of 6,328,251 people are vaccinated, ODH reports.

Right now, #COVID19 boosters are available only for certain Pfizer vaccine recipients. Learn more: https://t.co/5F9Bca7Tv3 pic.twitter.com/IMDPjLxXj8 — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) October 2, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.