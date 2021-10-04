Wet Weather Expected This Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be some sun today, but clouds will increase in the afternoon bringing a chance for more showers and storms. Some storms could linger into the evening hours.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with dry conditions in the morning. Highs reach for the upper 70s with a slight chance for a few showers after 3 p.m. Our damp forecast continues through most of the week.

Clouds dominate and rain opportunities increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are likely off and on throughout the day. Most of the rain opportunities diminish by Friday afternoon. We will dry out by Saturday morning.

